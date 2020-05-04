Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Lori Diane Malvich

Lori Diane Malvich Obituary
Lori Diane Malvich

of Brighton - Passed away surrounded by her family May 3, 2020 at the age 60. Loving mother of Logan, Landon, Liam and Leighton. Beloved daughter of Thomas Lloyd Malvich and the late Barbara JoAnne Malvich. Loving sister of Linda Malvich, Tom Malvich (Stephanie Stenzel), Mark Malvich, Scott Malvich (Monica) and Aunt to Krista Doyle (Chris), H. Scott Malvich, Jr., Rachel Malvich, Marlayna Malvich, Great-Aunt to Nicholas and Julia Doyle. The family will plan a celebration of her life later this summer with a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Lori D. Malvich Trust, PO Box 368, Davisburg, MI 48350, For Lori's boys' educational needs or to an acceptable in Lori's name. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from May 4 to May 10, 2020
