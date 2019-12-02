|
Louis C. Eaton, D.D.S
Howell - Louis C. Eaton, D.D.S., age 96, longtime Howell resident, passed away at his home Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was born July 4, 1923 in Northville, MI, the son of the late Levi and Alice (Comlossy) Eaton. Loving husband of Rebecca J. (Campbell) Eaton, dear father of Daniel (Myrna) Eaton of Australia, Mary (Richard) Heikkinen of Howell and John (Katherine) Eaton of Grand Rapids, grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Rebecca's children Julee (Mitchell) Cook of Massachusetts, Kathleen (Dan) Millard of Grand Rapids and John (Mary) Bolg of New Hampshire and their families. Louis was preceded in death by his first wife, lda, son, Patrick (Jane) Eaton, grandson, Dane, sister Alice Sackett and twin brother Frank Eaton. He graduated from the U of M Dental School in 1946 and subsequently served active duty during the Korean War as Dental Officer serving Marines at Camp Pendleton, CA. Following his military service, he brought his family to Howell where he established his dental practice, serving the community for 30 years. Louis was an avid woodworker and golfer; a member and past president of Howell Rotary; a member of the Livingston County Concert Band; a Red Cross volunteer at McPherson-St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Dr. Eaton was a member of the First United Methodist Church, 1230 Bower Street, Howell where memorial services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Methodist Children's Home or the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. Please sign the family's guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
