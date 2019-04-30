|
Lucille Grable
Fowlerville - Lucille Grable, age 88, entered her eternal home April 26, 2019. She was born November 7, 1930 to Edwin and Lucinda (Whyte) Barnett who preceded her in death. Lucille married her beloved husband John R. Grable on May 22, 1954. They shared their life together for over 60 years until John's passing in 2015. Lucille graduated from Roosevelt High School in Dearborn Heights, Class of 1949. In 1974 she moved to Brighton. Lucille retired from McPherson Bank (now PNC Bank). After retiring Lucille and John traveled throughout the United States. Lucille loved animals and nature. She treasured the many cats and dogs that she shared her home with. She was a member of Shepherd of the Lakes Church in Brighton where she taught fifth graders on Wednesday nights and was a member of the Altar Guild and the Lambs Group. She and her husband also enjoyed square dancing for 30 years. Lucille is the cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Cindy (Matt) Hatfield-children, Darren (Heather) and Rochelle (Bart); Scott Grable-children, Nikki (son Drew) and Joseph; Doug (Kathie) Grable-children, Doug Jr. ((Alyssa) and John (Angela). Lucille is also the loving sister of Robert (Sherri) Barnett. She is survived by her nephew and niece and four great-nephews and one great-niece. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her in-laws. Visitation will be at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., (at 3rd St.), Brighton, Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lucille's name to Shepherd of the Lakes in Brighton or The Humane Society of Livingston County in Howell. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Apr. 30, 2019