Linda "Ma Bell" Bell (Rich) is no longer missing Old Mean George. She joined him in eternal rest the morning of Sept 11, 2019.
Born 11-11-1949 in Eddyville, Kentucky to Ray and Gennie Rich and sister to Mike Rich, whom proceeded her in death. She moved to Michigan where she met George Bell and went from a Rich chick to a Ding-Dong.
Together they had three children; Danny, Gennie and Sandy. Ma Bell was a second mom to many who passed thru her home as her children grew.
Her grandchildren; Logan, Dustin, Kyndell and Emma were her most prized topics of conversation, as was her dog Maudie.
A Memorial dinner will be held at the Pinckney VFW hall located at 9807 Whitewood rd on Monday Sept 16 from 5 pm until 9 pm. The family would like to welcome all those whose lives were touched by Little Lynn, and as she always said "come hungry because I never learned how to cook for just one person"
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 13, 2019