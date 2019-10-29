Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Mable B. Beach

Mable B. Beach Obituary
Mable B. Beach

Plymouth - October 29, 2019, age 101. Beloved wife of the late Willis. Dear mother of Victor (Judy) Davis, Jean Oliver, Jane (Tony) Savage and Don (Mary) Davis. Preceded in death by her son, Bob; 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Proud grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 28. Resting at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River) Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
