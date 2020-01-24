|
Madison Elizabeth Wegener
Brighton - Madison Elizabeth Wegener, age fourteen, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. She was in the presence of many loving family and friends.
Born August 4, 2005 in Ypsilanti, MI to parents Cheryl and Robert of Brighton, MI, Madison was diagnosed at age six with idiopathic pulmonary hypertension, a rare and degenerative disease that is currently without a cure. She continually faced her disease with humor, grace, and courage. The disease progressed very quickly this winter, however, and she suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Sadly, she never awoke.
A freshman at Brighton High School, Madison loved her Great Danes, Gatsby and Poe, historical narratives, thrill rides, horses, archery, sushi, and ice cream. Favorite fall activities included walking through the woods, making maple syrup at her grandparents' farm, looking for monarch caterpillars, and all things Halloween. As a young child, she rarely wore anything other than dresses or skirts, and she forever enjoyed doing her nails with her mom. Yet, Madison also possessed an adventuresome spirit that loved the outdoors. For her trip, for example, as a seven year-old she requested a trip to Alaska, where she went dog-sledding and salmon fishing, viewed bear in the wild, flew in a sea plane, and painted a picture with a seal. Often wise beyond her years, Madison created a bucket list, recognizing the importance of living each day to the fullest. She enjoyed summer drama programs, participated in the school fall play War of the Worlds, and was a member of Limitless, a club at BHS that embraces both Christian fellowship and volunteer servitude. Madison was particularly talented in the card game Rummy and board games, and she absolutely had the best laugh. We will miss hearing it ever-so-much.
One thing that Madison greatly looked forward to throughout her journey was attending the bi-annual International PH Conference. Here she could network with friends from across the globe, participate as a fashion show model, and network with others who fully understood what it was like to live each day with a rare illness. She never took a "Why me?" approach to life, and instead wished to become a doctor, helping kids just like her. Another favorite experience was attending North Star Reach, a camp for kids with specific medical challenges. Without this amazing organization, she never could have experienced overnight camp and the friendships that it fostered.
Madison knew that she might someday need new lungs, and she became an advocate for organ donation at a young age. In her selflessness, upon her death she was able to save four lives and also provide the gift of sight. She was our hero long before this act, but we know now that her legacy will live long in the lives of others. As our first-born, Madison immediately became our everything, and in her death, she saved the lives of someone else's everything. Ultimately, it is how she would have wanted it to be.
Madison is survived by her parents, Cheryl and Robert, as well as her brother, Matthew, of Brighton; her paternal great-grandparent Mable Meyer, of Frankenmuth; her paternal grandparents, Bob and Shirley, of Kawkawlin; his maternal grandparent, Carol Gagnon, of Charlevoix, her Uncle David (Theresa) Gagnon, of Petoskey, and her aunts Michelle (Ed) Drapeau of Traverse City; MaryBeth Gagnon, of Juneau, AK; and Susan (Brian) Elder, of Bay City. She also leaves behind beloved cousins Brian, Dan, and Johanna Elder, as well as numerous great aunts and uncles and other family members.
Madison was predeceased by paternal great-grandparent Herman (Alma) Meyer, of Munger, Elizabeth (Walter) Boucher, of Flint, and maternal grandparent John Gagnon, of Charlevoix.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, from 1:30-8:00 p.m. at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 31, at 11:00 a.m., at 2/42 Community Church, 7526 Grand River Ave., Brighton.
Memorial donations in memory of Madison may be sent to the Robyn J. Barst Pediatric Research and Mentoring Fund (https://phassociation.org/barst-fund/), Gift of Life (https://giftoflifefoundationmi.org/), or to America (https://wish.org/).
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020