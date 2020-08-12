1/1
Margaret Emma Rink

Margaret Emma Rink

Chelsea - Margaret Emma Rink of Chelsea, Michigan, formerly of Royal Oak and Howell, age 98, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Chelsea Community Hospital. She was born February 10, 1922, in Detroit, the daughter of J. Wesley and Alice J. (Bryan) Dennis.

Margaret graduated from Central High School in Detroit in Jan 1940. She worked in accounting with Bell Telephone for 2 years. She then studied Social Studies at Adrian College, where she met Donald. She later earned her Master's Degree in Guidance Counseling from MSU. She taught at Utica School District and later Howell School District where she retired in 1985. Margaret attended Chelsea United Methodist Church.

On August 2, 1947, she married Donald E. Rink in Detroit. The late Judge Rink preceded her in death in 1998. She is survived by her son Donald "Lee" Rink of Bloomfield Township; two sisters, Alice Louise "Allie Lou" Paterson of Adrian and Janet Douglass of Farmington Hills; a sister-in-law, Katherine Suydam; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, at the First United Methodist Church in Adrian, with Rev. Eric Stone & Rev. Julie Kilmer officiating. Due to Covid restrictions, please call Cole Funeral Chapel at 734-475-1551 if you would like to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to Dennis/Rink Scholarship Fund at Adrian College or the United Methodist Retirement Community Foundation.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1551
