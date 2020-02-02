Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Pipoly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret J. Pipoly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret J. Pipoly Obituary
Margaret J. Pipoly

Brighton - February 1, 2020, age 89.

Beloved wife of the late Paul, mother of Pat (Rick) DesJardins, Paul (Carol), James, Shawn (Carrie). Grandmother of Ryan (Nicole), Laura (Dan), Lexi, Christina (Kevin), James, Samantha (Justin). Great-Grandmother of Margaret, Adelaide.

Visitation on Thursday, 1 to 7 pm at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton. Funeral Service Friday, 11 am at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home.

Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -