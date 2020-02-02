|
|
Margaret J. Pipoly
Brighton - February 1, 2020, age 89.
Beloved wife of the late Paul, mother of Pat (Rick) DesJardins, Paul (Carol), James, Shawn (Carrie). Grandmother of Ryan (Nicole), Laura (Dan), Lexi, Christina (Kevin), James, Samantha (Justin). Great-Grandmother of Margaret, Adelaide.
Visitation on Thursday, 1 to 7 pm at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton. Funeral Service Friday, 11 am at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home.
Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020