Marie E. St. Germain
Howell - Loving Wife of Maurice, Dear Mother of Mark (Myda Fisher), Michelle (Dave) Weidenbenner, Dan (Terry), Steve (Lori), Paul, Tom (fiancé Tammy Fonk), Dear Sister of Ray Rutkowski, also survived by 13 Grandchildren, and 11 Great Grandchildren, Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. The family has entrusted her care to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton 810-229-9871. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com. Memorial Contributions may be made to of Michigan.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020