Marie Elizabeth Norton
Howell - Marie Elizabeth Norton age 84 of Howell, passed away peacefully at her home Friday morning, August 30, 2019. Born in Royal Oak, MI on January 22, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Nicklos and the late Mary (Nehmer) Wagner. Marie graduated from Royal Oak High School 1953 and Baker College with an Associate Degree in Accounting. Beloved wife of 65 years to Raymond Norton whom she married on June 19, 1954 in Highland Park, MI. Loving mother of David (Jayne) Norton of Romeo, Elizabeth (Alfred) Hubbell of Newport, MI and Christine "Tina" (Anthony) Zawacki of Whitmore Lake. Proud and adoring grandmother of 8 grandchidren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Phyllis Letson of Royal Oak and Nicklos (Patricia) Wagner of Dryden, MI. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service in honor and celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the or in memory of Marie Norton.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 1, 2019