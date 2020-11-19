1/1
Marilyn Ann Cowdery
1947 - 2020
Marilyn Ann Cowdery

Howell - COWDERY, Marilyn Ann - Age 73, of Howell, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Per Marilyn's request, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Those desiring may make contributions to the Livingston County Animal Shelter, 418 S. Highlander Way, Howell, MI 48843.

Marilyn was born October 16, 1947 in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of Norman and Dorothy (Howard) Sutphen. She attended Lawrence Tech University in Southfield. She married Richard Al Cowdery July 3, 1987 in Plymouth. She had resided in Howell since 1992 coming from Plymouth. Marilyn owned and operated Linden Lane Farms from 1992 until 2009; she also had been employed by Froude Consine in Livonia. She was a member of Black Sheep Weavers. She was a artist, and later in life, did pencil drawing. She loved spending time with her family and especially her granddaughter, Emerson.

Surviving are: her husband, Al; daughter, Susan Samuels (Donny Atkins) of Hartland; granddaughter, Emerson; brother, Charles Sutphen (Kathy) of Philadelphia, PA; and nephew, Chris Sutphen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Dorothy Sutphen. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
