Marilyn G. SilagiBrighton - Marilyn G. Silagi (nee. Gaffka), a resident of Brighton, MI, died in the care of her family on August 23, 2020. She was 72 years old.She is survived by her daughters, Cara (Chris Ike) Priestly and Laura (Mike) Klamo; grandchildren, Miranda, Jacob, Hannah, Madalyn, Madison, Ethan and Alex; sister, Rosemary Gaffka; nieces, Michelle (Tom), Pamela (Neil) and Nancy (John); nephew, Timothy as well as many close friends and extended family members.Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Gertrude Gaffka.Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 N. Harvey Lake Rd., Highland, MI 48356 on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00AM. Friends and Family may gather beginning at 10:00AM.Memorial Contributions are encouraged in Marilyn's name to Angela Hospice.For further information, please contact Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645.