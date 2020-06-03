Mark R. Adams
Genoa Twp. - On Monday, June 1, 2020, Mark Adams, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away unexpectedly in his home in Brighton, MI. Mark was born on November 5, 1949 in Detroit to Leo and Beverly Adams. A lifelong resident of Brighton, Mark graduated from Howell High School in 1968. Mark courageously served in the Vietnam War in 1969. When returning, Mark worked alongside his father and brother, Danny Adams, in the well drilling industry helping to build Livingston County's largest and most trusted well drilling company, Adam's Well Drilling. Still a pillar of the community, Adam's Well Drilling has been servicing the surrounding area for 50 years. Mark has proudly watched his business grow and develop through the eyes of his sons and nephews as they have taken the family run business to new heights. Mark has spent the last few years enjoying "retirement." However, in this stage of his life it could be said he worked harder than ever tinkering on various projects, making all his friends and family smile and being the "go to guy" for everyone and anyone. Mark had a big heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was the type of person you could count on, dependable, trustworthy and honest to a fault. Although quite particular, especially with his food, he was the life of the party. Mark was always ready for a good time. From boating to exploring hundreds of miles looking for the next fishing expedition, he was an adventure seeker. Mark had a unique way of making you feel special, like you were the most important person in the room. He was never short on words and was always happy to share his opinion, elicited or not. His generosity and genuine love for life are qualities he is most remembered for. Mark's greatest accomplishment was his family. Mark was the devoted husband to Karen, loving father of Ryan (Joanna), Brody (Ara) and Kaitlyn and the cherished grandfather to Ariana, Cameron and Rylee. Mark is also survived by his sisters Dee, Vicki, and Nancy and numerous extended family members. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Mark's life at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W Main St, Brighton, MI on Saturday June 6 from 2:00 pm-7:00 pm and Sunday June 7 from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm. A procession to Fairview Cemetery will follow with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a memorial garden fund in Mark's honor by contacting Meier Flowerland. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.keehnfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.