Marlana VanPatten
1978 - 2020
Marlana Van Patten

Howell - Marlana Marie (Cox) Van Patten age 42 of Howell, MI died Sunday, October 18, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer with her family at her side. Marlana was born on June 15, 1978 to Candice McFarlane and the late Wilbur Cox.

HER FAMILY… Marlana is survived by the love of her life James L. Van Patten, Jr., daughter Maleena Van Patten and son Tyler Van Patten, her mother Candice McFarlane, grandmother Shirley McFarlane, aunt Marcia McFarlane, mother-in-law Patricia Van Patten. Marlana was proceeded in death by her father Wilbur Cox, grandfather Donald McFarlane, father-in-law James L Van Patten, Sr., brother-in-law Chris Van Patten and uncle Jeffrey Van Patten.

HER LEGACY… Marlana and James were married on July 3, 2003. Together they enjoyed spending time with their children boating, fishing, cooking and dancing. Marlana's family was her greatest treasure. She also spent her time rescuing and finding homes for dogs through the Take My Paw animal rescue organization and adopting many fur babies as well.

Marlana was a loving caring spiritual being. Mentor and teacher to everyone she came into contact with.

A free spirit connected with nature. A true warrior and Patriot with her battle against chronic lyme disease and cancer.

I would like to extend a special thanks to all that stood by her side to the end - Jim.

HER RECEPTION OF FRIENDS…will be held for Marlana on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3 to 7 pm at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Take My Paw (PO Box 1091, Fowlerville, MI 48836) in memory of Marlana.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Memories & Condolences

October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
