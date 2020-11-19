1/
Marlene J. "Joyce" Houghton
1933 - 2020
Marlene J. "Joyce" Houghton

Howell - Marlene J. Houghton "Joyce", age 87 of Howell Township, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born May 15, 1933 in Howell MI, she was the daughter of J.B. And Mildred (Batchelor) Cook. Joyce was a 1951 graduate of Howell High School. She was a homemaker, animal lover and supported her husband in the operations at Houghton Sand and Gravel. Beloved wife of Thomas R. Houghton whom she married in Fenton on February 16, 1952 and he preceded her in death on September 26, 2010. Loving mother of Julee Durkee of Hastings, MI. Grandmother to granddaughter, Devon (Pete) Gholam; great-grandson, Michael Thomas Gholam; nieces and nephews; Wendy Marlatt, Mary, Jeff and Chris Benear, Betty Beach and several other nieces and nephews along with her cat Paws. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 21 at 4:00 p.m. at Riddle Cemetery (Argentine Rd., 1 ½ mi. north of M-59) Howell Township. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospice or The Howell Nature Center in memory of Joyce.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Riddle Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
