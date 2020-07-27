1/1
Marshall Austin
Marshall Austin

Fenton - Marshall Edward Austin, age 62 of Hartland, passed away on July 26, 2020. He was born August 3, 1957 in Rochester, NY, the son of the late Delmer E. and late Betty J. (Watt) Austin. Marshall was a graduate of Cleveland State University with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He was a member of Tri-Lakes Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and also participated in convalescent home ministries. He was a founding member of the Hartland Youth Soccer Club and served as both a coach, and as the Initial Head Referee. Marshall is survived by his college sweetheart Janet Marie whom he married on February 16, 1980 in Parma, Ohio. Father of Craig Austin and Christine (David) Yanga and proud grandfather of Elina and Ezra. During these unprecedented times, the family encourages you to stay safe and offer condolences electronically at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com. For those that desire closure, a walk thru visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Tri-Lakes Baptist Church 9100 Lee Rd. Brighton, MI from 5-8 p.m. Please note, masks will be required. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Howell Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Marshall's favorite charity, the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries at drmm.org/donate/






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
