Marvin J. Schneider
Brighton - March 24, 2020, Age 95 .
Beloved husband of Rita. Dear father of Sandra (Mark) Heim, Diane (the late Robert) Belanger, Debra (Scott) Portell, Steve (Carol), Cindy (John) Carroll, Cathy (Joey) Hayden, Kim Greenfield, Kurt (Amy). Step-father of Marie (Tom) Sinnaeve, Waddy Stephenson, Deb (Jeff) Ropp, Barbara (Mickey) Watkins, Greg (Rebecca) Stephenson, Stephanie (Michael) Latzke. Step-brother of Joann.
Also survived by 29 cherished grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by beloved son Robert and sister Elaine.
Marvin was a WWII veteran, serving in the Navy on the U.S.S. Bunker Hill. He was a member of the Navy Band. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, painting and playing cards.
Private viewing only for family. Family will plan a funeral mass at a later date with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to , stjude.org.
Care and services were entrusted to Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton (810) 229-9871.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020