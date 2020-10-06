Marvin J. Schneider
Brighton - March 24, 2020, age 95.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Road, Brighton. Gathering begins at 9:30 a.m. in the vestibule until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Marvin's final resting place will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com
.