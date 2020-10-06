1/
Marvin J. Schneider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin J. Schneider

Brighton - March 24, 2020, age 95.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Road, Brighton. Gathering begins at 9:30 a.m. in the vestibule until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Marvin's final resting place will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 6 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved