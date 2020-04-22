|
Mary Josephine DelVero
Howell - Mary Josephine "Mary Jo" DelVero, age 52 of Howell, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. Mary Jo was born to Frank and Josephine "Jo" (DeLuca) DelVero on May 11, 1967 in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Livingston County as a baby. She was a proud Wolverine having earned a BA at The University of Michigan. She also subsequently earned a second BA in Education as well as a MA at University of Michigan-Flint. Mary Jo was a beloved elementary teacher with the Hartland Consolidated Schools since 2003. She also enjoyed her work with high school youth as the Hartland High School Drama Club Sponsor. She mentored many youths who became successful in careers in the dramatic arts. Mary Jo was well known in the local theatre community for her lively acting and her pure soprano voice, in parts such as Marian in The Music Man, Anna in The King and I, Maria in the Sound of Music and the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. She loved animals; particularly her past pets, Fritz and Sadie as well as her current dog, Cooper. She is survived by her parents and her beloved sister and brother, Angela and Mike, and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Mary Jo enjoyed a special bond with her Aunt Carolina, a retired drama teacher. She is pre-deceased by her grandparents; Syl and Mary DelVero and Paul and Virginia DeLuca. Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral service will be held on April 24, 2020, with interment to take place immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Howell. At a future date, a public Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hartland High School Drama Club c/o Hartland High School, 10635 Dunham Rd., Hartland, MI 48353 or the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020