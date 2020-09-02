1/
Matthew James Burdick
Matthew James Burdick

Matthew James Burdick, age 56, passed away on September 1, 2020 at Regency at Whitmore Lake after a short battle with cancer.

Matt was born October 15, 1963 in Allen Park, Michigan. He is survived by his parents, Daniel A. and Maxine (Morrison) Burdick, sister, Marie D. Burdick, and brothers, Raymond C. (Carla) and Steven A. (Cheryl) Burdick; nieces, Nicole McConnell and Jennifer Ward, their children, and nephew, Justin R. Burdick.

Matthew graduated from Allen Park High School in 1982 and went on to study auto body work at Wayne County Community College, a profession he was good at and enjoyed. He was a people person who could, and would talk to everyone. He was the unofficial greeter at the door at Regency, and all the residents, employees, and most of the visitors knew him. He will be missed by the many people who knew and loved him.

Matthew will be cremated, and a memorial service will take place a later date. Arrangements by Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge.




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
424 E Main St
Stockbridge, MI 49285
(517) 851-7755
