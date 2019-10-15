|
Her Legacy… Maureen Elizabeth Ulman, 71, passed away September 28, 2019. She was born on January 20, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan to Robert James Walsh and June Elizabeth (Lustig) Walsh. Maureen married the love of her life, William Duane Ulman, on July 24, 1970, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Livonia, Michigan. She will be remembered as an amazing, inspiring, fearless woman. Maureen was strong willed and funny. She had a love for food, great conversation, and laughter. One of her greatest gifts was being empathetic to people she met and loved. The ability to make others feel welcomed and that they mattered to her made everyone love her. Maureen was a great blessing to anyone who had the privilege of meeting her. Her beautiful smile would light up any room she entered and will be missed dearly.
Her Family… Maureen will be missed by her husband; William Ulman, and her siblings, Robert J. Walsh Jr., Kathryn (Michael) Hammett, Kevin (Debra) Walsh, and John A. Walsh. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all of her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; Robert and June Walsh, and brother; Matthew Patrick Walsh.
Her Farewell… Maureen's family and friends will gather Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm (6:00pm rosary) at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Her Community Farewell will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00am (10:00am gathering) at St. Mary Catholic Church, Pinckney, Michigan. Father Dan Kogut will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Mary Catholic Church Food Bank (Pinckney), and USMC Toys for Tots Program. Please leave a message of comfort for Maureen's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Oct. 15, 2019