Howell - For years her catch phrase was to stay paid up, prayed up, and ready to go up. So, on February 27, 2019, Maxine Grissom of Howell has "gone up" to join our Lord and Savior. Maxine was born on November 27, 1926 in Benz, Montana where her father worked as a telegrapher for the railroad. She could actually call herself a box car kid due to the fact that the railroad provided converted boxcars as housing for their station employee's families. She lived at several locations in the Dakotas. In 1932, the family moved to Dudley, Missouri where they resided until moving to St Louis at the start of WWII. Maxine met her husband, Delmar, when he was undergoing training at Jefferson Barracks and they married on January 1, 1945.



A son, Sam, was born a year later and they soon moved to Michigan. Three more sons followed, Richard in 1947, Charles in 1949 and Paul in 1953. They lived in Michigan until Delmar's retirement from the Eloise Michigan Police Department at which time they moved south to be closer to their mothers.



In May of 2007, they were living in Aurora, Kentucky when Delmar passed. Maxine moved to Howell in September so she could be closer to quality medical care. She would spend hours in her sewing room involved with crafting large quilts and crocheted bedspreads. She attended Liberty Baptist Church where she looked forward to Sunday services.



In April of 2018, Maxine suffered a stroke that required more care than could be given at home. Under the loving care of the staff at WellBridge of Brighton, she made a remarkable recovery but still required their care. Maxine made a great number of friends there and enjoyed participating in their many activities.



In addition to her four sons, she is survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. No service is planned at this time but the family will gather in May for a private ceremony at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly where she will be interred with her husband.











