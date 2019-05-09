|
Maxine Provost
Cape Coral, FL - April 25, 2019, age 91
Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dear mother of Kathleen (Carl) Woloszyk, John (Nancy) Provost, Cindy (Laurence Ramos) Reeves, Laurie Keeling, Jim Provost, Mary Jo (the late Joe) Elieff and the late Gary Provost. Preceded in death by brother John "Jack" Grzena, and sisters Mary Lou (Cecil) Collins, Evelyn Sawyer and Betty Goins. Also survived by 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019 at 12 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church 711 Rickett Rd. (S of E. Grand River Ave.), Brighton until Memorial Mass at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions to or the . Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 9, 2019