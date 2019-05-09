Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
711 Rickett Rd. (S of E. Grand River Ave.),
Brighton , MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
711 Rickett Rd. (S of E. Grand River Ave.)
Brighton , MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Provost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Provost

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Maxine Provost Obituary
Maxine Provost

Cape Coral, FL - April 25, 2019, age 91

Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dear mother of Kathleen (Carl) Woloszyk, John (Nancy) Provost, Cindy (Laurence Ramos) Reeves, Laurie Keeling, Jim Provost, Mary Jo (the late Joe) Elieff and the late Gary Provost. Preceded in death by brother John "Jack" Grzena, and sisters Mary Lou (Cecil) Collins, Evelyn Sawyer and Betty Goins. Also survived by 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019 at 12 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church 711 Rickett Rd. (S of E. Grand River Ave.), Brighton until Memorial Mass at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions to or the . Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now