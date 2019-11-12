|
|
Melissa Taylor Barton
Clawson - November 8, age 31.
Love of Dave Piernick, daughter of Patrick and Tracey Barton, sister of Alexander (Ellen York) Barton, Derek Barton, Zachary Barton, Adam Piernick. Granddaughter of Shirley Barton. Dozens of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Also survived by her dog Dexter.
Memorial visitation Friday, November 15, 3 - 8 p.m. at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River Ave.) Memorial Service Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Grand River Ave., Brighton. Share a memorial tribute with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019