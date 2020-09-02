Michael Carl Browning
Michael Carl Browning was born in Jackson, MI on July 17th, 1962 and died peacefully in his home in Howell, MI on August 29th 2020. He lived a full life, traveling in his career while being an electrical engineer, as well as personal pleasure. He has been to 5 continents and most of the 50 states and had wonderful memories of his traveling adventures. He was a great dad and wonderful husband and is survived by his wife, Bonita Browning of 30 years and 3 children, Chelsea Browning Fox (Ryan), Andrew Browning, Kevin Browning (Breann) and a grandson, Lukas Michael Hamann, as well as his mother, Lavada Browning and 2 brothers, Steve Browning (Cheryl) and Rick Browning (Brenda). He will be missed by many. Online condolences may be expressed at pjherrmannfuneralhome.com