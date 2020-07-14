1/
Michael "Mike" McKnight
1946 - 2020
Michael "Mike" McKnight

Howell - Michael "Mike" Ray McKnight, age 74 passed away after an extended illness on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born June 20, 1946 in Bad Axe, Michigan to parents Ray and Lila (Hartman) McKnight. He was married to his loving wife Debra (Seger) McKnight in Howell in 1975, she survives him. Father of Angel (Steve) Simpson of South Lyon and Michael the II of Coldwater. Also survived by his grandson Collin Michael McKnight, mother Lila McGeachy, step father Ron McGeachy and step mother Angie McKnight. Brother of Sharon, Greg, Cindy, Sheila, Mary, Jim, Dave, Todd, Bob and Kim. Also many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his father Ray McKnight and his brother Jerry. Mike was a proud Air Force veteran having served 2 tours in Vietnam, a member of the Brighton American Legion Post #235, past Director for Chapter D-2 of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and was employed in the research and development department for 33 years at the Ford Motor Company. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM (visitation 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM) at Hidden Springs Church, 5860 N. Latson Rd., Howell, MI. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Please visit the families online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hidden Springs Church
JUL
20
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Hidden Springs Church
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
