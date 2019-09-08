Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Michael T. Shearer

Michael T. Shearer Obituary
Michael T. Shearer

Brighton Twp. - Passed away on September 6, 2019 age 73

Beloved husband of Susan.Dear father of Drew, Matthew (Mia), Kim (Michael) Blastic and Christina (Andrew) Sochocki.

Loving grandfather of Ashley, Brad, Alison, Brett, Caitlyn, Ross, Victoria and Jack. Brother of Patricia (Gary) Gibson.

Visitation Monday, 10 a.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River) until time of service at 12 p.m.

Michael lost his courageous seven-month battle against Pancreatic Cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.



Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Sept. 8, 2019
