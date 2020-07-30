Michael V. Collett



Brighton - Michael V. Collett, a resident of Brighton, passed from this life on July 28, 2020, at the age of 49.



Michael was the loving companion of Cynthia Priestly, and the beloved son of Janice (Jack) Goodall and the late Jack V. Collett. He was the cherished father of Nicole Somers and grandfather of Sloan. He was the dear brother of Carol Rossi, Pat (the late Randy) Wilson, Diane Goodall, and Jack (Cyndi) Collett. Michael leaves behind his many nieces and nephews: Kelly (Saum Poorsaleh) Goodall, Kyla (Ian) Garrow, Stephanie Goodall, Sean Rossi, Jason Chapman, and Douglas Kern, as well as his best four legged friend Duke. He will be dearly missed by Cynthia's daughter Kaitlin Spencer and her children Charles and Christopher.



Services were held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Center Pointe Church in Howell. His final resting place is Brighton Hills Cemetery.









