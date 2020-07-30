1/1
Michael V. Collett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael V. Collett

Brighton - Michael V. Collett, a resident of Brighton, passed from this life on July 28, 2020, at the age of 49.

Michael was the loving companion of Cynthia Priestly, and the beloved son of Janice (Jack) Goodall and the late Jack V. Collett. He was the cherished father of Nicole Somers and grandfather of Sloan. He was the dear brother of Carol Rossi, Pat (the late Randy) Wilson, Diane Goodall, and Jack (Cyndi) Collett. Michael leaves behind his many nieces and nephews: Kelly (Saum Poorsaleh) Goodall, Kyla (Ian) Garrow, Stephanie Goodall, Sean Rossi, Jason Chapman, and Douglas Kern, as well as his best four legged friend Duke. He will be dearly missed by Cynthia's daughter Kaitlin Spencer and her children Charles and Christopher.

Services were held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Center Pointe Church in Howell. His final resting place is Brighton Hills Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Centerpointe Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
Centerpointe Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Burial
Brighton Hills Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved