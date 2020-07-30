Michael V. Collett



Brighton - Michael V. Collett, a resident of Brighton, passed from this life on July 28, 2020, at the age of 49.



Michael was the loving companion of Cynthia Priestly, and the beloved son of Janice (Jack) Goodall and the late Jack V. Collett. He was the cherished father of Nicole Somers and grandfather of Sloan. He was the dear brother of Carol Rossi, Pat (the late Randy) Wilson, Diane Goodall, and Jack (Cyndi) Collett. Michael leaves behind his many nieces and nephews: Kelly (Saum Poorsaleh) Goodall, Kyla (Ian) Garrow, Stephanie Goodall, Sean Rossi, Jason Chapman, and Douglas Kern, as well as his best four legged friend Duke. He will be dearly missed by Cynthia's daughter Kaitlin Spencer and her children Charles and Christopher.



Visitation for Michael will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street (W. of Grand River) from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and also from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A time of Gathering will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Centerpointe Church, 214 E. Brooks St. (S. of Grand River/E. of Michigan Ave.) from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his Service at 11:00 a.m. Following the service the family will have a luncheon and time of fellowship at the church with a procession through downtown Brighton after to bring Michael to his final resting place at Brighton Hills Cemetery (across the street from Fairview Cemetery).









