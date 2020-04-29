|
|
Millicent Grace Ponitz
Howell - Millicent was born March 16, 1936, in Brighton, Michigan. She died on April 29, 2020, in Lansing, Michigan. Her parents were Floyd and Elba Mae Chamberlain. She is predeceased by her parents, her first husband William Carstens and second husband Dr. Robert J. Ponitz. Predeceasing her also are sisters Ruth Sullivan, Rella Bowers and brothers Ralph Chamberlain, Richard Chamberlain, and Henry Chamberlain. Still living to cherish her memory is her sister, Sarah Simmons, of Mentor, Ohio and many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Ann Arbor High School where she chose a work/study curriculum. After graduation she worked at Sears and then St. Joseph Hospital before becoming an office assistant for Dr. Ponitz. She and her husband, Robert, loved traveling in their Bluebird motor home which they nicknamed the Poni Express. They especially enjoyed taking the Bluebird to a camp ground in Frankenmuth, Michigan, and gathering with friends at the Bavarian Inn Platz to hear Linda Lee entertain. Graveside services will be held for the family at Fairview Cemetery, Brighton, Michigan. Care and services were entrusted to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton-(810) 229-9871. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneral home.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020