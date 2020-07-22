1/1
Mindy Ann Parrish
1983 - 2020
Mindy Ann Parrish, of Howell, passed away on Tuesday, July 14th. She was born October 21, 1983 to Tina Holt (Smith) and Cleat Parrish Jr. in Howell, Michigan. Mindy is survived by her mother Tina and stepfather, John Holt, children Devin Smith, Vinnie Smith, Phoenix Smith, Gage Smith, and sisters Tanya Parrish, Jamie Parrish, Amy Jo Blackburn, Jenna LaBelle ( Matt LaBelle), and grandmother Karen Smith. As well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Cleat. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 9th at 11:30-3:30, Scofield City Park (Rotary Pavilion) at Thompson Lake in Howell.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Celebration of Life
11:30 - 03:30 PM
Scofield City Park (Rotary Pavilion) at Thompson Lake
