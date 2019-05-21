|
|
Muriel Jacqueline "Jacque" Armstrong
Brighton - Age 88, born March 29, 1931 in Detroit, passed away May 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William H. Armstrong in 2012, her mother Helen Phenix in 2006. Survived by her son John (Debby) Armstrong, Grandson Jim (Jemece) Millar, Great Granddaughter Leighton, sister-in-law Bonnie Corrigan, nephews Mike (Julie) Corrigan and sons Ben and Joe, Tim (Giannine) Corrigan and daughter Kelsey, son Tommy.
Jacque grew up in Brighton and was a graduate of Brighton High School. She received her Bachelors' Degree from Western Michigan University, and Master's of Art Degree from Eastern Michigan University. Jacque taught elementrary school first in Dearborn, then Milford's Muir Elementary School and then she retired from her teaching career in Brighton at Miller and Hornung Elementary Schools.
Jacque was a member of the Pleasant Valley Social Club, she enjoyed family, friends and pets, and she was an avid reader.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Brighton Area Historical Society or to the First United Methodist Church of Brighton.
Visitation Tuesday, 9 a.m., Brighton First United Methodist Church, 400 E. Grand River (S. of Main St.) until funeral service at 11 a.m.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on May 21, 2019