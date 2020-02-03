|
|
Nakos (Nick) Kovanis
Brighton - Nakos (Nick) Kovanis, longtime owner of the Log Cabin Inn, a Lake Chemung landmark, died January 31, 2020 after complications from a fall. He was 93. Nick, who lived in Brighton, loved his family. He loved his bar, which he bought in 1968 and nurtured into a successful business using his smarts, incredible work ethic -- for years, Christmas Day was his only day off, and even then he'd come up with a project to do -- and good humor. (Once, at a bar Halloween party, he promised a door prize for best costume, presenting the winner with a rickety off-the-hinges screen door festooned with ribbons of toilet paper.) Nick loved clearing brush, planting trees and watching the deer who lived in his yard. He also loved TV news, the newspaper, talking politics, "The Godfather," and watching cartoons with his granddaughter. All he ever wanted was for his kids to have an easier time coming up than he'd had. As someone whose own schooling was interrupted by strife, Nick implored his children to "grab all the education you can get because no one can ever take it away from you." Perhaps it is no coincidence two of his three children are educators; one is a journalist. A native of Prothromos, Thevon, Greece, Nick survived World War II — as a teenager he hid in a haystack to escape Nazis, other times he took refuge in the mountains — and the Greek Civil War before coming to metro Detroit in 1951. He arrived with the clothes he was wearing, a dozen bottles of ouzo and no knowledge of English. He worked several jobs, including one as a janitor at a tavern. In less than a year, he was fluent enough in his new language to tend bar. His uncanny ability to do even the most complex math in his head proved an advantage when it came to figuring out customers' tabs. Nick was proud of his Greek heritage, making sure to give his children difficult-to-pronounce Greek names and never failing to point out words with Greek roots. (Among them: archaeology, biology, politics, strategy, grammar, democracy and on and on and on.) He also was proud to be an American and was grateful for the life his new country afforded him. He never understood why voter turnout tends to be low. People in other countries die for the opportunity to vote, he always said. Nick is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Kovanis; children, Georgea Kovanis of Berkley, Loukea (Todd) Kovanis-Wilson of Fenton, Loukas Kovanis of Howell; granddaughter, Zoe Kovanis-Wilson; older brother, Harry Kovanis of Howell, and family in Greece. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with a Trisagion Service at 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Ave., Howell (517-546-2800). His funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 3109 Scio Church Rd., Ann Arbor. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, 920 Roosevelt, Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Palliative Care or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Ann Arbor. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020