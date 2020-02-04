Services
Nancy J. Hacker

Nancy J. Hacker Obituary
Nancy J. Hacker

Howell - February 4, 2020 - Age 59. Loving sister of Anne, Julie and John Hacker. Sister in law of Marsha Hacker. Dear aunt of Christy and Anna Hacker. Memorial contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia (lbda.org), s or MI Humane Society. Care and services were entrusted to Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton, (810) 229-9871. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
