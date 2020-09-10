1/1
Nancy J. Kozma
Nancy J. Kozma

Fowlerville - Nancy J. Kozma, age 77, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Beaufort, SC, surrounded by family, after an extended illness.

She is survived by her three loving daughters: Melonie (Shawn) Shubel, of Howell, MI, Robin Kozma of Marina, CA, and Rhonda Huck of Beaufort, SC. She is also survived by five granddaughters and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alex Kozma, and her grandson, Andrew Fletcher, as well as three brothers and two sisters.

Nancy is also survived by three brothers and five sisters, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

All those who were fortunate enough to have known Nancy, "Shortie", knew her to be funny, caring, kind and loved her family unconditionally. Nancy was known for her crafting, homemade tortillas, and her love of Jif peanut butter.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the M.D.S. Foundation.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
