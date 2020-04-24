Services
of Brighton - passed away on April 17, 2020 at the age of 80. Nancy was born to Naomi "Jo" and Elwin "Roy" Frederick on March 1, 1940 and grew up in Southfield, MI. She graduated from Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing and was an O.R. nurse at the University of Michigan Hospital until her retirement. She married her beloved husband Robert "Bob" Carlson on February 14, 1961. Nancy was the dearest mother of Stephen (Stefani) and Lee (Charlotte). She was the proud grandmother of Alex (Mallory), Evan, Jordan, Jack and Charlotte. Nancy was the sister of Lois (John) Husby and was also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will plan a special service for Nancy later this summer to honor her life and memory. Memorial donations may be made to Bountiful Harvest (bountifulharvest-mi.org). Please share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
