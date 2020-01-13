|
|
Natalie "Mickey" Helene Williams
Natalie "Mickey" Helene Williams, age 85, transcended into the presence of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on January 05, 2020. She was born on April 09, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Gladys (Keating) Kingston, joining sister Marilyn.
Mickey had a natural affinity for adventure, strong understanding of history, love of culture and community as well as an unwavering faith in God. After losing her parents at an early age, she was accepted to Valparaiso University where she met many lifelong friends and earned a Bachelor in English with a minor in History in 1956, she owned her own car and enjoyed the freedom to travel. Mickey met the love of her life, Elton Ernest Williams, a US Army MP and Millwright in Detroit, Michigan, on a New Year's Eve blind date setup by her Sorority Sister, Marlene Weber. Elton and Mickey married on July 11, 1959 in Chicago and moved to Livonia. She and Elton then bought property and a beautiful 100-year-old farm from Alan Dinkel in Pinckney, Michigan in 1968. She often mentioned her first reaction to driving to the farm, "there was grass growing down the middle of the road"! With five kids, countless 4-H projects, horses, cows, goats, sheep and dogs, the homestead became known as The Williams Running W Farm. Together with Elton, she fostered many children and hosted Farm Exchange Students from all over the world - many of whom remained close all her life.
Mickey loved meeting people and discovering unique shops and diners. Mickey could tell you the best place in Michigan to do or buy just about anything. Early on, she used her degree to teach English. After moving to Pinckney, she welcomed families to Livingston County through the Welcome Wagon for over a decade. Mickey was also a reporter for the Livingston County Press, sold plat book ads all over Michigan and Indiana and, after moving to downtown Howell in 1993, loved working the front desk at the Howell Carnegie Library where she was surrounded by books and was able to keep in touch with so many people from the area. Mickey's strong faith, intelligence and compassionate demeanor made her an excellent confidant and mentor. After the passing of her husband, Elton (1988), Mickey also traveled with family and friends to over 14 countries; served as a Stephens Minister; volunteered for many programs at Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church (MOPS - Mothers of Preschoolers was one of her favorites!), Via De Christo, Right to Life, Pregnancy Helpline as well as many political campaigns. Mickey enjoyed her final three years at Vista Springs in Howell, Michigan where the staff treated her like a queen and she was surrounded by her family, friends and photos. She still traveled to family events, restaurants, the Fowlerville Fair and out for the occasional movie.
Mickey had a way to make everyone she encountered feel special; she loved to gather family and friends and enjoy a good meal. She would pick up gifts during her travels and always had a thoughtful present for those in her life. Her kids remember her making hot breakfast for them every morning after chores and before school - family dinner was at 6:00 and kids were expected home. She made certain that their lunch bags were decorated with the most amazing drawings.
Mickey will be missed by her children Steven Williams, Sarah (Kenton) Kurth, Jody Williams, Brian (Corrie) Williams, Matthew (Melissa) Williams, her sister Marilyn Perno; her grandchildren Caitlin Williams, Nathan (Theresa) Kurth, Shannon Williams, Meghan Williams, Rachel Kurth, Aubrey Kennedy, Justin Williams, Hayley Williams, Brenna Williams, and Karley Williams; several nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.
Mickey's family and friends will gather 3:00 pm-8:00 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Brighton, Michigan for visitation. Her Community Farewell will be held 11:00 am (10:00 am Gathering) Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Brighton, Michigan with a luncheon to follow. Rev. Brian Tweedy will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to Right to Life, Pregnancy Helpline and Forgotten Man Ministries. Please leave a message of comfort for Mickey's family at 1-877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020