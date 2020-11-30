Nicholas Cass LambPinckney - It is with insurmountable sadness and a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our cherished and beloved son Nicholas Cass Lamb. Nicholas passed just after 1 P.M. on Wednesday November 18th, 2 days after his 25th birthday, after an incredibly brave 3 ½ year battle with Ewing's Sarcoma. Nicholas is our hero, he fought with strength, determination and an incredible positive attitude through the entire journey. We will miss him every moment of every day, he will be in our hearts forever, and will never be forgotten. Nicholas is survived by his parents John and Michelle and his sister Madison Lamb, and his Grandmothers' Patricia Lamb and Diane Abray. Nicholas is also survived by his girlfriend Aubrey Mimnaugh whom he loved very much. We invite his extended family, friends and loved ones to attend his funeral visitation on Friday December 4th, at the MacDonald Funeral Home in Howell. The visiting hours will be from 1-5:30 P.M. with a small service starting at 6 P.M. for a limited amount of invited family and friends because of Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St Jude's or the Sarcoma Foundation of America.