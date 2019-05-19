|
Nicholas Eric Lutz passed away unexpectedly on April 20 in Chicago, Illinois. Much beloved son of Eric (Ric) and Margaret (Peg) of Howell, brother of Catherine (Russ) Gillespie of Chicago and David (Nan) Lutz of Tarrytown, NY, Nick was a loving and doting uncle to his niece and three nephews.
He will be greatly missed by many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Nick was a 2004 graduate of Howell High School, and a proud holder of an Associate in Culinary Arts degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Passionate about food since receiving his first cookbook at 5 years old, he loved nothing so much as cooking with and for his family and friends, freely giving of his encyclopedic knowledge. He particularly enjoyed sharing the kitchen with his younger relatives.
After returning to Howell from the CIA, Nick worked for a time in local kitchens before moving to Chicago to expand his opportunities. He worked in several restaurants there, and was sous chef at Press Box at the time of his passing.
He enjoyed socializing and sharing good food with family and friends. He had a great sense of humor. Somewhat camera shy, if pictured in a group of people he may not have been smiling; everyone around him was.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions are suggested for the Greater Chicago Food Depository, or your local food bank.
