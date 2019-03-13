|
|
Nick Burton, born January 31, 1954, passed away on March 8, 2019. Nick is preceded in death by his parents, Durwood G. Burton, and Lucille E. Burton. Siblings are Jerry G. Burton, Alan L. Burton, Dennis L. Burton (deceased), Carol Sue Beaton, Marylou Manor, Nancy DeWitt, Juanita Burton (deceased) and Russell Burton. Nick has 3 children; daughter, Jennifer Jackson, son, Jordan Burton and daughter Nancy Dembinski. Nick grew up in Farmington MI and attended Farmington High School. He entered the Marine Corp and was honorably discharged from active duty in 1974. After his military obligation, the majority of his career was spent in the masonry trade. His last employment was with Comau, Howell, MI. Nick gave countless volunteer hours helping to build the American Legion Hall in Howell, MI.
Nick will be missed, and we love him very much.
Two ceremonies are scheduled on March 30, 2019, 11:00 am at Lakeview Cemetery, 920 Roosevelt Street, Howell, MI 48843 (517/546-4500), to be followed at 1:00 pm with a celebration of Nick's life at the American Legion, 3265 W. Grand River Avenue, Howell, MI 48855 (517/564-2534). Flowers can be sent to the American Legion or contributions to either the or a military organization of your choice.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019