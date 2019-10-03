Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
711 Rickett Road
Brighton, MI
Norman Charles Savard


1932 - 2019
Norman Charles Savard Obituary
Norman Charles Savard

Howell - Norman Charles Savard, age 87 of Howell, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born May 22, 1932 in Detroit, the son of Aimee and Violet (Drouillard) Savard. Norman was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He served during the Korean Conflict and was a recipient of the Purple Heart from wounds suffered during a mortar explosion. He was a member of the Marine Corp League of Livingston County Honor Guard, and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Brighton. He was known at the farmers market for his Uncle Norms Kickass Mustard.

Loving companion of Nancy Savard. Loving father of Steven Charles (Charles Simpson) Savard, Deborah (Jeffrey) McCormick and Matthew Mark Savard. Proud grandfather of nine and great grandfather of three. Dear brother of Rosemarie German. He was preceded in death by his son Robert William Savard, daughter Theresa Elizabeth Savard-Jull and brothers, Edward and Reginald Savard. Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800) with a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. followed by a military walk through and ritual. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Road, Brighton, MI on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The Rev. Fr. Mathias Thelen officiating. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Southfield, MI.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Oct. 3, 2019
