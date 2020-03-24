|
Pamela E. Rietsch
Pamela E. Rietsch, age 71 of Howell, passed away peacefully at her home early Sunday morning, March 22, 2020. Born in Detroit on July 16, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Vitas E. and the late Mary (Bartashunas) Mardos. Pam was a 1966 graduate of St Mary's High School in Detroit and a graduate of Henry Ford Community College. She was a Historian and member of Heart of the Shepherd Lutheran Church, the Howell Chamber of Commerce, US Gen Net.org and the Livingston County Genealogical Society. Pam was also a founder of the Fantasy of Lights Parade and was instrumental in the development of Taste of Livingston and the Howell Balloon Fest. Beloved wife of nearly 47 years to Donald R. Rietsch whom she married in Bloomfield Hills on October 20, 1973. Also survived by her loving Norwegian Elkhounds, Hank and Leta. A memorial service in honor and celebration of Pam's life will be held and announced at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Heart of the Shepherd Lutheran Church. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020