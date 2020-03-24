Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Rietsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela E. Rietsch


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela E. Rietsch Obituary
Pamela E. Rietsch

Pamela E. Rietsch, age 71 of Howell, passed away peacefully at her home early Sunday morning, March 22, 2020. Born in Detroit on July 16, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Vitas E. and the late Mary (Bartashunas) Mardos. Pam was a 1966 graduate of St Mary's High School in Detroit and a graduate of Henry Ford Community College. She was a Historian and member of Heart of the Shepherd Lutheran Church, the Howell Chamber of Commerce, US Gen Net.org and the Livingston County Genealogical Society. Pam was also a founder of the Fantasy of Lights Parade and was instrumental in the development of Taste of Livingston and the Howell Balloon Fest. Beloved wife of nearly 47 years to Donald R. Rietsch whom she married in Bloomfield Hills on October 20, 1973. Also survived by her loving Norwegian Elkhounds, Hank and Leta. A memorial service in honor and celebration of Pam's life will be held and announced at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Heart of the Shepherd Lutheran Church. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -