Howell - Pamela Joy Fitzgerald, age 74 of Howell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. Pamela married the love of her life, Maurice "Moe" on June 14, 1968. Pam is survived by her husband Maurice "Moe", her daughters Shannon (Joe) Grace, Amy (Brett) Mikus and her loving grandchildren Taylor, Maggie and Maurisa. Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 2099 North Hacker Road, Howell, with interment following at St. John Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the church. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
