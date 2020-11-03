Patricia Ann Dean
Howell - Her Legacy… Patricia Ann Dean, 80, passed away November 3, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1940, in Saginaw, Michigan to Glenn Eastman and Ruth (Lemelin) Eastman. Patricia married the love of her life, Charles Stephen Dean, on January 29, 1965. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Pat was a past member of the Brighton Jaycee Auxiliary Club in Brighton. She worked for the former K-Mart store in the Brighton Mall. She was a founding member of her softball team as well as her pinochle club. She had a passion for Square Dancing and traveled around the country with Chuck to attend different events. Pat was quite the jokester with a delightful sense of humor. Her family was the most important thing to her and she showed it by having the most extravagant birthday and holiday celebrations for all of her family members. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her Family… Patricia will be missed by her husband, Charles Dean; her children, Mickey (Bill) Maniaci, Jeff (Denise) Andersen, Christi (Paul) Grauzer, Kevin Dean, Dan (Drew Capitos)Dean; grandchildren , Sarah, Bill, Katie, Gina, Nicole, Ashley, Paul, Casey; great grandchildren, Grayson, Emmerson, Anna, Owen, Mia, Liv, Wyatt. She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Ruth Eastman; brother, Dick Eastman.
Her Farewell… Patricia's Community Farewell will be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00am (10:00am gathering) at First United Methodist Church, Brighton, Michigan. Reverend Jon Reynolds will serve as celebrant. Please leave a message of comfort for Patricia's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
