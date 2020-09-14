Patricia Evans
Howell - Her Legacy… Patricia Ann Evans, age 86, passed away September 12, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1934 in Detroit, MI to Leo and Rose (Yucha) Stevens. Patricia married the love of her life, Michael Evans, on July 4, 1953 in Detroit. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society and Hartland Senior Center. In her spare time, Patricia enjoyed gardening. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and many friends, and hosting holiday gatherings at her home. She will be remembered as a very approachable and loving person. Patricia will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her Family… Patricia leaves behind her daughters, Debra (Thomas) Zager, Donna Rose (Eduardo) Echeverria, Denise (Richard) Copen, Diane (G. Donald) Sullivan, Darlene (Christopher Davis) Evans; grandchildren, Adam, Christy, Joshua, Jeremy; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael; and brother, Leo.
Her Farewell… Patricia's Community Farewell will be held on September 30, 2020 at 11AM (10:30AM gathering) at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Howell, MI. Father Gary Koenigsknecht will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Patricia's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
