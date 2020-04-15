|
Patricia J Van Gilder
Patricia J Van Gilder, born December 6, 1929 in Fort Slocum, New York. Beloved mother of 6 children-Roger, Linda (Frank), Rick (Terry), Nancy (Mary), Bob, Sue (John). She was also a grandmother to 9, great grandmother to 10, and great great grandmother to 1.
Pat was always the quiet one in the corner, listening intently but rarely speaking. She always had a big smile and a hug for everyone and for a select few she had a great eye roll. She was the wind beneath many wings…
Pat married her now deceased husband Fred in 1949 and theybuilt a great family farm together. In earlier days she could often be seen out on one of the tractors toting a child or in the kitchen all day cooking for the family and the hired hands. Her focus was always the family and the farm. She loved her family above all else.
Pat loved to travel. During her life she was thrilled to have gone on big trips to Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Africa and the Galapagos Islands with Africa being her favorite. During her later years her birds and wildlife in her backyard became one of her greatest pleasures. A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Fowlerville FFA. Online condolences may be expressed at pjherrmannfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020