Howell - Patricia M. Roy, age 87 of Howell, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, May 26, 2019. Born on September 10, 1931 in Detroit, she was the daughter of Alexander and Ida Connor. Formerly of Redford Township and Clarkston, Pat has resided in the Howell area for the past 18 years. Pat was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Howell, volunteered for various committees and enjoyed traveling (trailering) throughout the United States with her husband and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister June and her husband of 66 years, J Douglas Roy whom she married in Livonia on October 7, 1950. Loving mother of Thomas (Debbie) Roy of Cadillac, James (Kathy) Roy of Brighton and John (Deborah) Roy of Wixom. Proud and loving grandmother of Kellie (Tony) Wells, Julie (Mick) Bryan and Andy Roy. Also survived by her great-grandchildren, Zachary, Brendon, Parker, Myles, Audrey and Quintin. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). A funeral service in honor and celebration of Pat's life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 323 W. Grand River Avenue, Howell with Reverend Alexander Haines, officiating. Interment will follow at the South Lyon Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church - Howell or the . Please visit the family's online guest book at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











