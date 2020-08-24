1/1
Patricia Ruth "Pat" (McHenry) Walls
Howell - Patricia Ruth, "Pat" (McHenry) Walls, age 89, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born in Moundsville West Virginia on January 3rd 1931. Pat's talents were many, she studied accounting in college, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, reverend, devoted speaker at many spiritualist churches and a psychic. She collected rocks and gems and was an avid reader. Movies were also collected and adored by Pat. Preceded in death by her parents Paul and Dorothy McHenry, her Husband Thomas, two sisters Connie and Vivian, her brother Paul and her grandson Ivan. She is survived by her brother Ronald, son Don and his wife, Jackie, son John (Mike) and his wife, Pam, daughter Renee and her husband, Ivan, 4 granddaughters, Penny, Amber, Danielle, Rachelle and Grandson, Eric and several great grandchildren. A family memorial was held August 22nd 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church 599 Chilson Rd, Howell, MI 48843.




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

