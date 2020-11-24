Patrick Joseph Miller
Patrick Joseph Miller, age 80 of Howell passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 17, 1940 in Brighton, MI to Leo Joseph Miller and Lorna Phyllis Jones.
Pat was a 1958 graduate of Howell High School and was a member of the Howell High School Football 1955 Dream Team. He married the love of his life, Alice (Merrill) Miller, in 1959 at St Joseph Catholic Church.
Loving father of Toni (Bill) Vance, Patrick (Tammi) Miller II, both in Howell MI, Robin Sleeseman of Corunna MI and Michael (Andrea) Miller of Okemos, MI. Proud grandfather of Michael (Chantelle) Hess, Joseph Hess, Ian Vance, Patrick Miller III, Alexis Miller, Courtney (Justin) Johnson, Melissa Sleeseman, Dominic Vinson, Hailey Miller and great grandson Cooper Johnson. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Miller Kettlewell of Ann Arbor MI, sister-in-law, Lynne (Edward) Merrill Francis and several close friends.
He worked with his parents at Miller's restaurant as a short order cook in Howell. He was then recruited by owner Peer Lorentzen to work at Chem-Trend for the next 34 years where he retired.
Pat loved sports and was involved in the Howell Junior Football league. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf, softball and bowling with his coworkers. Pat was a very supportive grandfather, attending many of his grandchildren's sporting events and extra activities. He was also a lifelong devoted member of the St. Joseph Parrish in Howell. In his free time, he enjoyed working outside, playing cards, gambling, travelling, hunting, caring for birds and spending time with family.
Pat will be remembered for his faith and the extraordinary love he gave to his family, especially his grandchildren.
Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospice or Meals on Wheels.
